Naked man on ATV leads police on wrong-way, highway chase in Kansas City

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:20 Images of school shootings from 1966 to now appear almost indistinguishable Pause 0:26 T-Rex casually walks student home from Pennsylvania elementary school 1:21 Sheriff, NRA spokeswoman, clash at CNN Town Hall 2:49 SpaceX launches Spanish satellite 5:13 Evangelist Billy Graham dies at 99 0:56 Man caught on camera throwing hot dogs at store employee 0:45 See the moment when fishing crew catches 16-foot great white shark 1:25 See damage, including overturned mobile homes, caused by Texas storm 1:26 Alligator removed from under truck on Land O' Lakes driveway 0:32 Florida high school students march 13 miles to school shooting scene, demand change Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

An Independence man captured video of a naked man on an ATV leading police on an hour-long chase Sunday on Interstate 435 in the Northland. Video courtesy of Jess Fishell. Jason Boatright

An Independence man captured video of a naked man on an ATV leading police on an hour-long chase Sunday on Interstate 435 in the Northland. Video courtesy of Jess Fishell. Jason Boatright