Massive search for missing 5-year-old in Kansas who relative says accused stepmom of abuse

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 5:13 Evangelist Billy Graham dies at 99 Pause 0:56 Man caught on camera throwing hot dogs at store employee 0:45 See the moment when fishing crew catches 16-foot great white shark 1:25 See damage, including overturned mobile homes, caused by Texas storm 1:26 Alligator removed from under truck on Land O' Lakes driveway 0:32 Florida high school students march 13 miles to school shooting scene, demand change 2:12 They Survived the School Shooting. Now They’re Calling for Action. 2:30 School shooters: Know the warning signs 0:24 Thoughtful T-Rex caught on camera delivering cookies to police department 2:21 Watch: Couple steals adopted dog from animal shelter Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The FBI, Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office and Wichita Police Department continue in their search for Lucas Hernandez. The police are asking anyone with information to call the tip line at 316-383-4661. (Feb. 20, 2018) Wichita Police Department aggregated by Candi Bolden

The FBI, Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office and Wichita Police Department continue in their search for Lucas Hernandez. The police are asking anyone with information to call the tip line at 316-383-4661. (Feb. 20, 2018) Wichita Police Department aggregated by Candi Bolden