Fishing crew catches ‘massive’ 16-foot, 3,000-pound great white shark

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:30 School shooters: Know the warning signs Pause 0:24 Thoughtful T-Rex caught on camera delivering cookies to police department 2:21 Watch: Couple steals adopted dog from animal shelter 1:06 Here's what we know about Nikolas Cruz, school shooting suspect 1:04 The Florida high school shooting in photos 0:51 How to prepare for floods after a disastrous fire season 2:05 AR-15: The gun behind so many mass shootings 1:53 Students and staff tell what happened inside Douglas high school 1:40 Coast Guard shows 14,000 pounds of cocaine seized in South Florida 0:38 Climbing Oregon’s Mount Hood through the Hogsback route Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Chip Michalove, captain of Outcast Fishing, submitted this video of the great white shark he caught off Hilton Head Island. Chip Michalove/Outcast Fishing

Chip Michalove, captain of Outcast Fishing, submitted this video of the great white shark he caught off Hilton Head Island. Chip Michalove/Outcast Fishing