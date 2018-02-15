Florida school shooting suspect legally bought rifle, was reported to FBI for threat

1:48 Take a look at the Kansas City Zoo's new baby giraffe Pause

3:01 Alligator found in Boca Raton family's pool

1:44 Watch dog start house fire, sheepishly wait for help

1:41 2 dead and more than 100 wounded: What happened during the South Carolina train collision

2:25 What's up in the night sky this February

1:01 Dog latches onto rope with its teeth to escape frozen lake

1:36 Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter

0:38 Trump honors Santa Maria firefighter in State of the Union

0:33 This Dog Can't Stop Singing Along to U2 Songs in the Car