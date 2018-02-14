Sweep targets street gang directed from California prison

Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig discusses the arrests of 31 people he said are connected to a violent, drug-running multi-state street gang, during a news conference Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Twenty-nine suspects were arrested on drug and weapon charges across 10 Northern California counties, as well as one arrest each in two other states. Officials say they were directed by two inmate street gang members who used smuggled cellphones to communicate from inside Pelican Bay State Prison. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo