In this frame grab from video provided by WPLG-TV, students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., evacuated the school following a shooting Wednesday.
In this frame grab from video provided by WPLG-TV, students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., evacuated the school following a shooting Wednesday. The Associated Press
In this frame grab from video provided by WPLG-TV, students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., evacuated the school following a shooting Wednesday. The Associated Press

National

Deadly Florida high school shooting is the 18th in the U.S. this year

By Crystal Hill

chill@mcclatchy.com

February 14, 2018 01:46 PM

A school shooting at a Florida high school has killed 17 people and injured at least 20 — and it’s the 18th school shooting in the U.S. this year.

There have been at least 17 other U.S. school shootings in 2018, according to data from gun control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety.

The suspected gunman, Nicolas de Jesus Cruz, 19, has been taken into police custody, The Miami Herald reported.

The Florida shooting is the second school shooting just this month. The most recent school shooting took place Feb. 1 in Los Angeles, when a 12-year-old female student allegedly opened fire inside a middle school classroom, leaving four students injured, Fox News reported.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A 15-year-old student opened fire last month inside a rural Kentucky high school, authorities said, killing two of his classmates and injuring dozens, the Associated Press reported.

Texas, California and Michigan have each seen at least two school shootings, TIME reported. Not all of the shootings this year resulted in fatalities and injuries, the publication said.

Related stories from The Tribune

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Take a look at the Kansas City Zoo's new baby giraffe 1:48

Take a look at the Kansas City Zoo's new baby giraffe

Pause
Alligator found in Boca Raton family's pool 3:01

Alligator found in Boca Raton family's pool

Watch dog start house fire, sheepishly wait for help 1:44

Watch dog start house fire, sheepishly wait for help

2 dead and more than 100 wounded: What happened during the South Carolina train collision 1:41

2 dead and more than 100 wounded: What happened during the South Carolina train collision

What's up in the night sky this February 2:25

What's up in the night sky this February

Dog latches onto rope with its teeth to escape frozen lake 1:01

Dog latches onto rope with its teeth to escape frozen lake

Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter 1:36

Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter

Trump honors Santa Maria firefighter in State of the Union 0:38

Trump honors Santa Maria firefighter in State of the Union

This Dog Can't Stop Singing Along to U2 Songs in the Car 0:33

This Dog Can't Stop Singing Along to U2 Songs in the Car

A look at the marvelous cosmic trifecta called super blue blood moon 1:01

A look at the marvelous cosmic trifecta called super blue blood moon

Take a look at the Kansas City Zoo's new baby giraffe

View More Video