Deadly Florida high school shooting is the 18th in the U.S. this year

A school shooting at a Florida high school has killed 17 people and injured at least 20 — and it’s the 18th school shooting in the U.S. this year.

There have been at least 17 other U.S. school shootings in 2018, according to data from gun control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety.

The suspected gunman, Nicolas de Jesus Cruz, 19, has been taken into police custody, The Miami Herald reported.

The Florida shooting is the second school shooting just this month. The most recent school shooting took place Feb. 1 in Los Angeles, when a 12-year-old female student allegedly opened fire inside a middle school classroom, leaving four students injured, Fox News reported.

A 15-year-old student opened fire last month inside a rural Kentucky high school, authorities said, killing two of his classmates and injuring dozens, the Associated Press reported.

Texas, California and Michigan have each seen at least two school shootings, TIME reported. Not all of the shootings this year resulted in fatalities and injuries, the publication said.