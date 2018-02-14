This hotel maid commutes 4 hours a day to work. So Drake took her on a shopping spree.

Fontainebleau housekeeper Odelie Paret heads home to catch the second bus as she heads home during her 13.5-mile journey between her job on Miami Beach and her modest two-bedroom apartment which exemplifies the ugly reality for most in today's local tourism workforce. After hearing her story, Drake gave Paret a $10,000 shopping spree at Saks Fifth Avenue. CARL JUSTE cjuste@miamiherald.com