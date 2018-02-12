‘He was the devil:’ She attacked her Uber driver — and wouldn’t let him call 911, cops say

A Texas Uber driver and his passenger don’t agree on who ruined their trip through Houston on Sunday morning at 2 a.m.
But the driver and passenger do agree that it was an Uber ride from hell. In fact, to hear the passenger tell it, the car was being driven by the devil himself.
“He was the devil, okay,” passenger Monique Lookadoo said before appearing in a Houston, Texas, courtroom on Monday, KTRK reports. “He was very rude. I cursed him out.”
An argument had begun between Lookado and the driver that morning because Lookadoo didn’t know the exact address of her destination in southeast Houston. But while Lookadoo says all she did was curse during the exchange, her driver — 46-year-old Arthella Perkins — told KIAH that Lookadoo started to hit him from the back seat while he was still driving.
Perkins told the TV station that the attack started after he tried to defuse tension in the car by playing gospel music and calling Lookadoo “ma’am.”
“She became more agitated by me showing her respect,” Perkins told the TV station. “The more I called her ‘ma’am’ the more she got upset.”
When Perkins tried to call 911 from the vehicle, he told KIAH, Lookadoo grabbed his phone and kept on attacking him.
“I was an Army medic for 22 years,” Perkins told KTRK. “And I’ve never been through anything like this before.”
The Houston Police Department eventually arrived at the scene and arrested Lookadoo. She’s been charged with assault and interfering with an emergency call, according to Harris County Court records.
Lookadoo disputes the charges, KTRK reports, saying she never touched the driver.
Police said the driver didn’t have any visible injuries after the incident, the Houston Chronicle reports.
Lookadoo was arrested at her Monday court appearance and taken into custody, court records said. She had been out on bond after being arrested in August on criminal mischief charges.
Lookadoo had allegedly broken someone’s window during that incident, and left her purse behind at the scene, court records said.
