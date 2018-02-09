Wyoming secretary of state resigns amid misconduct claims

FILE - In a May 10, 2017 file photo, Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Murray meets with members of the Casper Star-Tribune staff in Casper, Wyo. Murray, a potential 2018 candidate for governor, resigned Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, following accusations of sexual misconduct by two women dating from decades ago, marking a sudden fall for one of the state's rising Republican political stars. Republican Gov. Matt Mead issued a short statement saying he supported Murray's decision. The Casper Star-Tribune via AP, File Alan Rogers