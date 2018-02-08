‘Where the hell is my gun?’ Amazon delivery men keep wandering in, scaring homeowner

A man was sitting in the master suite of his four-story home in Sarasota, Fla., when suddenly — out of nowhere — the doors to the elevator in his room slid open.

“I thought it was going to be somebody I knew,” Michael Lentini told Mashable. “And then this stranger comes in.”

At first he froze during the encounter on Saturday afternoon, he told WFLA, but then his mind started racing as he puzzled through the situation — and worried about what the intruder might do.

“What could happen? How do I protect myself? Where the hell is my gun?” Lentini wondered, he told Mashable.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Then Lentini acted.

“Get the hell out of my house!” Lentini yelled, according to Mashable.

The intruder — an Amazon delivery man, it turned out — dropped the package he had with him and left the house, Lentini told WFLA. And when Lentini looked at security footage from his house, he realized the bedroom wasn’t the only place the confused delivery man had explored. The delivery man had spent several minutes wandering through other areas of his house, too, Lentini said.

Yes, Lentini told WFLA, he had been expecting an Amazon package to arrive that day. But what Lentini hadn’t been expecting was a delivery man to traipse right into his house unannounced and uninvited, he said.

That led to a call to Amazon.

“They were astounded that that happened,” Lentini told WFLA. “They got some supervisor on the phone. They said this is going to the highest levels right now.”

But then, the next day, the same thing happened again, Mashable reports. This time, a delivery man loitered in Lentini’s entry way for eight minutes before he left.

Amazon says it’s trying to fix the problem.

“We have worked directly with the customer to investigate and will be addressing any findings with the delivery personnel,” a spokesperson for the online retail told Mashable.

Amazon also told WFLA that the men delivering the packages were confused by the layout of the modern home, and throught it was an apartment complex.

Lentini disputes that.

“On the front door, right when you walk in, it says Number 15. So there’s no illusions that there’s any apartments in this place,” Lentini told Mashable.

Lentini told WFLA that he isn’t the only person in his area to experience the problem — and in nearby Bradenton, Fla., another Amazon customer says a package was delivered inside his house without permission as well, WTSP reports.

“I wasn’t home but I got a call from ADT saying that my alarm was going off,” Brendan McDowell, who ordered the package, told the TV station.

McDowell looked at his doorbell camera and saw that the delivery man walked to the front door and entered the code to open it, WTSP reports. Then the delivery man left the package inside and walked away — leaving McDowell’s front door unlocked, he said.

The problem, McDowell said, was that he hadn’t given Amazon the code to his front door.

“I’m like ‘how did they get this code?’ ” McDowell said, WTSP reports. “I’m creeped out.”

It turned out Amazon had a front gate code on file from a security gate at McDowell’s previous residence — and that was the same code for his new front door, allowing the Amazon delivery man to get in, WTSP reports.

“I don’t think the guy was being malicious, but it’s a wake up call,” McDowell told the TV station.

Meanwhile, some Amazon customers are asking the company to come into their home: With its new Amazon Key service, the company’s delivery workers can unlock the door and drop packages inside when customers are away, Vice reports.

And while that could help cut down on package theft, the new technology isn’t foolproof, either, Forbes reports. Over the weekend, a researcher claimed to have found a way to hack into Amazon Key and break into a home.

Amazon denied the purported hack poses any real risk, Forbes reports, but the company is updating its app to fix it regardless.