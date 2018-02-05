UC Berkeley spent $4 million for free speech event security

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, University of California, Berkeley police officers guard the building where Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos was to speak in Berkeley, Calif. In a cost breakdown released Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, the university said it spent almost $4 million on security during a one-month spate of free speech events last year, when the famously liberal campus became a flashpoint for country's political divisions. Ben Margot, File AP Photo