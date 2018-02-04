National

What did Pink spit out just before the Super Bowl national anthem?

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

February 04, 2018 03:51 PM

The controversy over the national anthem at the Super Bowl on Sunday started before singer Pink even sang a note.

Battling the flu, Pink removed chewing gum, or possibly a lozenge, from her mouth just before singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” to open Super Bowl 52 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots.

Some were incredulous.

Others were disappointed.

And some were actually impressed.

No players on either the Philadelphia Eagles or the New England Patriots appeared to protest during the anthem, by the way.

