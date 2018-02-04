Confident robber goes after a 7-Eleven clerk, but then came a humiliating end, video shows

A man attempted to rob a Florida 7-Eleven armed with the often-intimidating elements of surprise and bravado. But he left quickly after running into a clerk with wrestling skills.
The surveillance video from Thursday released by Lee County Sheriff’s Office shows a man in a white T-shirt, beige pants and a green bandana strutting into the Lehigh Acres 7-Eleven, hopping the counter and proceeding to buffalo his way to the register.
But in brushing aside the clerk, the would-be thief put the clerk behind him. The clerk took advantage of this positioning by grabbing the robber’s arms, then his torso, then getting him in a choke hold, bouncing him around the area behind the counter in the process. After about nine seconds of choke hold, the clerk’s pants were putting up a better fight to stay up than the robber.
Upon release, the suspect scampered out the door while the clerk hitched up his pants.
Never miss a local story.
The clerk suffered minor injuries, Lee County Sheriff’s Office said. No word on any injuries, physical or psychological, suffered by the 5-foot-8 robber.
Anyone with information on the attempted robbery can call Crime Stoppers 800-780-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers website. Callers will stay anonymous and might be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments