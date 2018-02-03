National

Paul Ryan deletes tweet celebrating woman’s $1.50 weekly raise tied to GOP tax bill

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

February 03, 2018 02:10 PM

It seemed like a safe move: Paul Ryan was tweeting out an Associated Press story detailing how the Republican-passed tax reform bill was increasing the size of some workers’ paychecks.

But the anecdote the Republican Speaker of the House chose to highlight caused some controversy.

“A secretary at a public high school in Lancaster, PA, said she was pleasantly surprised her pay went up $1.50 a week ... she said (that) will more than cover her Costco membership for the year,” he tweeted.

Some companies like Disney, Lowe’s, Home Depot, State Farm and Jet Blue have announced that they are handing out bonuses to employees after the December passage of the tax plan. And the non-partisan Tax Policy Center predicts an average middle-income household will see their after-tax income rise by 1.6 percent this year because of the plan, according to The Associated Press. That’s about $930.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Still, many on Twitter wondered why Ryan celebrated a $78 annual raise, including California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who wrote “you shouldn’t go around praising yourself for giving a working person an extra $1.50 a week.”

Some, including Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, noticed that Ryan later deleted the tweet Saturday.

Pelosi has also found herself at the center of outrage for a comment she made about the GOP tax plan.

“In terms of the bonus that corporate America received, versus the crumbs that they are giving to workers to kind-of put the schmooze on, (it) is so pathetic,” Pelosi said, according to the Hill. She received some criticism for the “crumbs” part of the comment.

The largest share of the tax cuts will go to those who have a higher income, according to The Washington Post, which noted that “any broad-based tax cut is going to mostly benefit the wealthy because they already pay a large share of income taxes.”

Ryan sent out another tweet linking to the Associated Press story about rising wages, this one seeming to target Pelosi.

His replies were filled with people ridiculing him for his now-deleted message.

  Comments  