Paul Ryan deletes tweet celebrating woman’s $1.50 weekly raise tied to GOP tax bill

It seemed like a safe move: Paul Ryan was tweeting out an Associated Press story detailing how the Republican-passed tax reform bill was increasing the size of some workers’ paychecks.
But the anecdote the Republican Speaker of the House chose to highlight caused some controversy.
“A secretary at a public high school in Lancaster, PA, said she was pleasantly surprised her pay went up $1.50 a week ... she said (that) will more than cover her Costco membership for the year,” he tweeted.
Some companies like Disney, Lowe’s, Home Depot, State Farm and Jet Blue have announced that they are handing out bonuses to employees after the December passage of the tax plan. And the non-partisan Tax Policy Center predicts an average middle-income household will see their after-tax income rise by 1.6 percent this year because of the plan, according to The Associated Press. That’s about $930.
Still, many on Twitter wondered why Ryan celebrated a $78 annual raise, including California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who wrote “you shouldn’t go around praising yourself for giving a working person an extra $1.50 a week.”
Why would you highlight this? https://t.co/c6ooivtZht— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) February 3, 2018
AIDE: mr ryan ppl are saying ur only working to help the billionaires. they say you hate everyone who isn’t rich— KT NELSON (@KrangTNelson) February 3, 2018
PAUL RYAN: oh yeah? well I’ll show them *chucks a handful of loose nickels at the back of a teachers head*
[holding back tears]— Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) February 3, 2018
Paul Ryan.................
thank you. pic.twitter.com/gQwYeY2RpR
I don't know that this is something to tout. A check for $1,000 is a big deal for many people...I understand why elected officials promote that. But $1.50 a week shouldn't be put up as an example. pic.twitter.com/YeF0yjGKxM— Yashar Ali (@yashar) February 3, 2018
$1.50 a week for 52 weeks equals $78 per year, times 125 million workers that equals $9.75 billion a year.— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) February 3, 2018
Yet the tax cut costs $1.5 trillion — with a t — over ten years.
Where’d the money go? https://t.co/RQKEPM75GC
Some, including Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, noticed that Ryan later deleted the tweet Saturday.
i think paul ryan deleted that "wow! $1.50 extra a week" tweet. which would make it one of the smartest political decisions he's made.— Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) February 3, 2018
Paul Ryan deleted this tweet, so he doesn't want you to see it. Please, whatever you do, do not retweet this. pic.twitter.com/27c8sbl8rH— Topher Spiro (@TopherSpiro) February 3, 2018
Paul Ryan deleted his embarrassing tweet of a blatant admission because he and Republicans don’t want you to know the truth: the #GOPTaxScam is a gift to corporate America and the top 1% at your expense.— Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) February 3, 2018
He also doesn’t want you to know he got $500.000.00 from the Koch family. pic.twitter.com/ENXxASfAMP
Pelosi has also found herself at the center of outrage for a comment she made about the GOP tax plan.
“In terms of the bonus that corporate America received, versus the crumbs that they are giving to workers to kind-of put the schmooze on, (it) is so pathetic,” Pelosi said, according to the Hill. She received some criticism for the “crumbs” part of the comment.
The largest share of the tax cuts will go to those who have a higher income, according to The Washington Post, which noted that “any broad-based tax cut is going to mostly benefit the wealthy because they already pay a large share of income taxes.”
Ryan sent out another tweet linking to the Associated Press story about rising wages, this one seeming to target Pelosi.
“I have heard time and again that the middle class is getting crumbs, but I’ll take it!” https://t.co/yLX1Bod1j0— Paul Ryan (@PRyan) February 2, 2018
His replies were filled with people ridiculing him for his now-deleted message.
So your official position is that we should be grateful for the crumbs?— Dale Innis (@DaleInnis) February 3, 2018
Baskin-Robbins has scoops of ice cream on sale. Every American now can get an extra scoop of ice cream a week! Thank you Paul Ryan! pic.twitter.com/iRHBjtwJ4O— ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) February 3, 2018
You deleted the last tweet and replaced it with THIS one?!?— Taythousand Eighteen (@tsemings) February 3, 2018
