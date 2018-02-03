Man was caught drunk at his DWI meeting — then tried to drive away, cops say

After he was convicted of a DWI, David Kilmer was ordered to attend a meeting where he would hear from those who have been affected by drunk driving, the Hudson Valley News Network reported.
But Kilmer, a 51-year-old from Fishkill, New York, couldn’t get into the meeting on Thursday. That’s because police say his blood alcohol content was almost three times over the legal limit, according to The Daily Freeman.
Police say they told him to get a ride home, and Kilmer assured them that he did not drive himself. But then they allegedly saw the 51-year-old get into his Chevrolet pickup truck and drive away, The Daily Freeman reported.
Officers then pulled him over, according to the Poughkeepsie Journal, and arrested him for a DWI. It was also discovered that his license was revoked and suspended, police say.
Never miss a local story.
He was charged with aggravated DWI, a misdemeanor, and felony aggravated unlicensed operation because he was driving drunk with a license that had been revoked due to an alcohol-related conviction, the Journal reported.
Kilmer was sent to Duchess County Jail, where he faces a bail of $2,000 or a $4,000 bond, the News Network reported.
He’s set to appear in court this Wednesday.
Comments