Off-roading left ‘deep scars’ on ancient landmark. Driver blames mechanical problems.

For 1,000 years, the ancient inhabitants of the arid coastal plains in southern Peru etched gigantic, symbolic lines into the earth: flowers, trees, animals, people and even mythical creatures.
The culture that scratched mile after mile of indentations from 500 B.C. to 500 A.D. left behind what is now a renowned UNESCO World Heritage Site called the Nazca Lines — “the most outstanding group of geoglyphs anywhere in the world,” according to the UNESCO.
But it looks like no one told that to this truck driver.
On Saturday, Jainer Jesus Flores Vigo, 40, was detained at 9 p.m. near the city Nazca after Peruvian authorities say he drove off the road three hours earlier in his truck, plowed past warning signs and left “deep scars” in a 50-by-100-meter (164-by-328-feet) area of the ancient Nazca Lines landmark.
The modern-day scarring damaged three of the geoglyphs, Peruvian authorties said. The government posted a picture documenting the damage on Twitter.
Vigo was later released, but the country’s Ministry of Culture said it is working with local prosecutors on the case.
There wasn’t enough evidence to prove the the driver intended to cause damage, a local judge said, according to Peru21. But Peru’s public minister said Nazca prosecutors will appeal that decision, with the government asking for nine months detention for Vigo and a $1,550 fine during the ongoing investigation into the incident.
The driver told authorities that he’d faced mechanical problems while traveling along the Pan-American Highway near the ancient site, and had to pull off the road to swap out a tire, Deutsche Welle reports. But local media suggested Vigo was just as likely off-roading to get out of paying a toll on the highway.
Though the Nazca Lines are more than 1,000 years old, they’re no stranger to human damage. As recently as 2014, a protest meant to call attention to climate change led to extreme damage at the site, Deutsch Welle reports. It also led to a $200,000 fine for one Greenpeace activist.
Aerial pictures of the lines show just how gargantuan and intricate they are. The lines are spread throughout a 280-square-mile area, NPR reports.
The Nazca Lines area has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1994.
