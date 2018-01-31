Mom bribed social worker with food stamps, police say. Then cops found her son’s body

When officers investigating a missing child visited Larissa Rodriquez’s home, they found her children living in squalor.

Her Cleveland, Ohio, home was infested with cockroaches, bedbugs and rats, reported WEWS. One of her children was seen eating a sandwich with cockroaches in it, according to court documents. The body of a 5-year-old boy was found in the back yard after Rodriquez, 34, who has eight other children, told officers the child was visiting his father in Texas.

But Nancy Caraballo, a social worker assigned to check monthly on Rodriguez’s children, never reported the conditions in the home to authorities.

On Wednesday, Cuyahoga County authorities charged Rodriguez and Caraballo with trafficking in food stamps, reported WJW-TV.

Caraballo worked for Catholic Charities, which had been subcontracted by Bright Beginnings, a nonprofit funded by the state of Ohio and Cuyahoga County.

Rodriguez, who received $1,000 a month in food stamps for her children, arranged with Caraballo to sell her some of the stamps each month at half-price, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley told The Cleveland Plain Dealer, adding that it went on for years – amounting to $10,000 in food stamps in all.

“This food stamp transaction is a bribe,” O’Malley said. “(Caraballo) was being bribed to look the other way.”

Caraballo visited the home three times between Sept. 22, when Jordan Rodriguez, 5, was last seen alive, and Dec. 19, the day police found his body, O’Malley told The Cleveland Plain Dealer. But investigators have found no information suggesting Caraballo knew the boy had been killed.

Caraballo could face up to 50 years in prison, reported WJW-TV. If malnutrition played a role in Jordan Rodriguez’s death, she will face additional charges, O’Malley told the station.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors also on Wednesday charged Christopher Rodriguez, the boyfriend of Larissa Rodriguez, with murder, reported WJW-TV. Larissa Rodriguez faces charges of murder, felonious assault, endangering children and offenses against a human corpse.

The initial police visit to the home in December was sparked by a call from someone in Pakistan who reported Larissa Rodriguez had buried a child in her back yard, reported KOAA.