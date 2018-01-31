The Latest: More accusers confront Larry Nassar

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2014, file photo, former Michigan Gov. John Engler speaks during a Republican rally in Troy, Mich. A high-ranking Michigan State University official involved in the board of trustees' plan says former Gov. Engler will be named interim president. The official told The Associated Press that the board will vote to hire Engler on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, amid the fallout over sexual assaults committed by former school sports doctor Larry Nassar. Carlos Osorio File AP Photo