Wife posted a Craigslist sex ad. Responses poured in — to husband’s alleged mistress, cops say

Calls and texts were pouring in on her cell phone, and the messages had one thing in common.
The men contacting the woman were responding to a July 2017 Craigslist ad “requesting sex from married men,” according to police in Houston, Texas. Some of the messages included nude photos of the male senders, and there were more than 100 in total.
But the woman receiving the messages hadn’t posted the July 14 ad the men were responding to in droves, according to court documents.
The Craigslist ad had actually been posted by Tamantha Johnson, 47, who suspected the woman of having an affair with her husband, police said. In the Craigslist post, Johnson had impersonated her victim by using a name, photo and phone number that belonged to the woman, according to court records.
Johnson has been charged with felony online impersonation, the Houston Chronicle reports, and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday. Court records indicate she and her husband are now divorced.
After accusing the woman of having an affair with her then-husband, Johnson told police she wanted the woman to admit it, court records said.
Johnson also sent angry texts to the woman, court records said, and Johnson continued sending the messages even after the woman had filed a harassment complaint against her.
“Because you are unable to control your behavior, you have made it necessary for me to help you control your unacceptable behavior,” Johnson said in messages to the victim, according to court records. “You are a very evil person. And you will suffer the consequences of this behavior”
Johnson’s husband had been the victim’s divorce lawyer.
The victim told police that she thinks Johnson made the Craigslist ad to retaliate against the victim for ignoring Johnson’s repeated attempts to confront her about the alleged affair, court records said.
When interviewed by police, Johnson admitted she had posted about the victim on “cheater sites” online. But she did not admit to posting the Craigslist ad, according to court records.
Investigators in Texas were able to trace the Craigslist post to Johnson by finding that the IP address used to create it was registered to Baylor College of Medicine, where Johnson had worked, court records said. Police also found that the Yahoo email address used to create the phony Craigslist ad was accessed from a Baylor IP address and from an IP address registered to Johnson’s ex-husband, whom she had accused of cheating.
Johnson and her former husband filed for divorce last year in April, according to court records reviewed by the New York Post.
