AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Can Trump stick to a script beyond the State of the Union?
WASHINGTON (AP) — No natural orator, President Donald Trump has nonetheless shown at times that he can deliver a powerful speech that effectively outlines his vision, strikes an emotional chord and moves commentators to declare that he, at last, looks presidential. And then the teleprompter gets turned off.
Time and again, Trump has followed up a well-received, stuck-to-the-script address with moments of wild indiscipline, quickly losing any momentum in a controversy of his own making. His first State of the Union address on Tuesday will be the biggest test yet of his ability to not just deliver a stately speech but also to then stay on track as the White House rolls out policies building on it.
"He has little message discipline," said Ari Fleischer, former press secretary for President George W. Bush. "Virtually every time he moves the ball far down the field, he seems to derail himself with a tweet days later instead of building on the momentum."
The State of the Union is a big set piece for any president, a chance to showcase the accomplishments of the past year while setting the tone for the next one. Every word is meticulously vetted, every presidential guest is carefully chosen and each moment is painstakingly rehearsed. For Trump, dogged by low poll numbers and the persistent Russia probe, the speech carries particular importance.
"It's one of the few events presidents conduct in which 30 to 40 million or more Americans are watching," Fleischer said. "There is hardly another moment of presidential exposure as big as this one, and it's one when the president and his staff have all the control. They are not reacting to events. They are controlling them, and they need to deliver."
Bruno Mars crashes rap's big party at the Grammys
NEW YORK (AP) — The Grammy Awards seemed poised to make this a triumphant year for rap at music's showcase event — until Bruno Mars crashed the party.
The song-and-dance man from Hawaii won all six awards he was nominated for on Sunday night, including the three most prestigious Grammys for song ("That's What I Like"), record ("24K Magic") and album of the year. His music also dominated the rhythm and blues categories.
The Grammys on Sunday also saw Kendrick Lamar win five awards, Jay-Z go home empty-handed, some memorable performances by the likes of Lamar, Kesha, Mars and Logic, an odd oversight of singer Lorde and a surprise cameo from Hillary Clinton.
In accepting a trophy for the album "24K Magic," Mars recalled when he was 15 years old and singing shows for tourists. He'd perform hits written by Babyface, Teddy Riley and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, and loved looking down from the stage to see people from all over the world who had never met dancing together and toasting one another.
"All I ever wanted to do with this album was that," he said. "These songs were written with nothing but joy."
Plenty of fire and fury at 60th annual Grammy Awards
Just as the Hollywood award shows this year have been dominated by the Time's Up movement, the 60th annual Grammy Awards became a platform for artists to address sexual harassment and abuse, but also President Donald Trump, immigration and gun violence.
Artists arrived on the red carpet with white roses to show support for female equality, but others skewered Trump or criticized his administration's treatment of immigrants with the Statue of Liberty serving as a backdrop. Kendrick Lamar opened the show with a gun-rattling performance while country stars mourned victims of the country's largest mass shooting.
These are the top moments of Sunday's Grammy Awards:
FIRE AND FURY
11 Afghan troops die in IS attack on Kabul military academy
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Islamic State militants attacked Afghan soldiers guarding a military academy in the capital of Kabul on Monday, killing at least 11 troops and wounding 16.
The attack was the latest in a wave of relentless violence in Kabul this month unleashed by the Taliban and the rival Islamic State group that has killed scores and left hundreds wounded.
Monday's attack started around 4 a.m., witnesses said, and fighting continued long after daybreak.
A suicide bomber first struck the military unit responsible for providing security for the academy, followed by a gunbattle with the troops, said Dawlat Waziri, spokesman for the Afghan defense ministry.
At least five insurgents were involved in the morning assault, according to Waziri. Two of the attackers were killed in the gunbattle, two detonated their suicide vests and one was arrested by the troops, he said.
Victims' families: Jealousy drove car wash shooting suspect
A man suspected of gunning down four people at a Pennsylvania car wash was driven by jealousy, according to family members of the shooting victims.
State police said Timothy Smith, 28, was armed with a semi-automatic rifle, a .308-caliber rifle and a handgun and was wearing a body armor carrier without the ballistic panels inserted when he opened fire early Sunday morning at Ed's Car Wash in Saltlick Township, a rural town about 55 miles (89 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh.
Twenty-seven-year-old William Porterfield, 25-year-old Chelsie Cline, 23-year-old Courtney Snyder and 21-year-old Seth Cline were all killed.
Smith was on life support Sunday and not expected to survive after suffering a gunshot wound to his head. State police said it was possible that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.
Authorities would not reveal how Smith knew the victims, but Chelsie Cline's half-sister, Sierra Kolarik, told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that Smith had developed an obsession with Cline.
GOP senators call on Trump to show restraint in Russia probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Republican senators said Sunday that President Donald Trump would be wise to keep a public silence on an independent investigation into his 2016 campaign's contacts with Russia in the wake of news reports that he sought to fire the special counsel.
The senators, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Susan Collins of Maine, also urged special counsel Robert Mueller to review whether Trump tried to fire him last June, an accusation the president has labeled "fake news."
"Mueller is the best person to look at it," said Graham, describing the allegation as grave if proved true. "I'm sure that there will be an investigation around whether or not President Trump did try to fire Mr. Mueller."
Graham, co-sponsor of legislation that would protect Mueller from being fired without a legal basis, said he would be "glad to pass it tomorrow." But he insisted that Mueller's job appeared to be in no immediate danger, pointing to the political costs if Trump did remove him.
"It's pretty clear to me that everybody in the White House knows it would be the end of President Trump's presidency if he fired Mr. Mueller," he said.
Sessions soldiers on as AG despite Trump criticism
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jeff Sessions was in his office, looking unusually deflated. He had just received another public lashing from President Donald Trump.
Trump had browbeaten his attorney general for months after Sessions' decision to step aside from the intensifying Russia investigation. Never mind that Sessions has proved fiercely devoted to his boss, carrying out Trump's agenda while giving him credit every step of the way. Trump was unforgiving.
This attack came on an autumn day, and Sessions discussed it with a longtime friend and adviser who had stopped by to chat.
Sessions shrugged. "I do the best I can," he said. Then he got back to work.
And, somewhat surprisingly, he's still working.
Many Puerto Ricans adrift in US hotels after Hurricane Maria
NEW YORK (AP) — After they lost their home in Puerto Rico to flooding during Hurricane Maria, Enghie Melendez fled with her family to the U.S. mainland with three suitcases and the hope it wouldn't take long to rebuild their lives. It hasn't worked out that way.
More than four months later, the family of five is squeezed into two rooms in a hotel in Brooklyn. While her husband looks for work, they are stuck in limbo, eating off paper plates and stepping over clothes in cramped quarters as they try to get settled in an unfamiliar city.
"After the hurricane hit we told the kids that every day was going to be an adventure, but not like this," said the 43-year-old Melendez. "This is turning out to be really hard."
Around the U.S., many Puerto Ricans are similarly adrift in hotels because of the Sept. 20 hurricane. The move north spared them from the misery of the storm's aftermath on the island. But the transition has often proved to be difficult, disruptive and expensive as people try to find housing, jobs, schools and even furniture and clothes to start fresh on the mainland.
Melendez and her family shuffled between staying with relatives to a homeless shelter to a small hotel in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, forcing her to change schools for her three daughters in the middle of the semester.
Salt, the solution to winter's dangers, threatens US waters
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — When roads turn into ice rinks, consider trying beet juice, molasses, and even beer or cheese waste to make them safer. So say experts who fear road salt is starting to take a toll on the nation's waterways, putting everything from fish and frogs to microscopic zooplankton at risk.
Tossed onto sidewalks and dumped onto highways, salt for decades has provided the cheapest and most effective way to cut down on traffic accidents and pedestrian falls during winter storms. But researchers cite mounting evidence that those tons of sodium chloride crystals — more than 20 million nationwide each year — are increasing the salinity of hundreds of lakes, especially in the Northeast and Midwest.
"There has been a sense of alarm on the impacts of road salt on organisms and ecosystems," said Victoria Kelly, a road salt expert at the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in New York. "We've seen increasing concentrations in river water, lakes, streams. Then, scientists started asking the question: What is going to happen to the organisms living in freshwater bodies and what will happen to the freshwater bodies as a whole?"
Believed to be first used in the 1940s in New Hampshire, salt became the go-to de-icing agent as cities expanded, highways were built and motorists came to expect clear roads. More than a million truckloads a year are deployed in ice-prone climes, most heavily in the Northeast and Midwest.
But many state and local agencies are seeking ways to reduce salt use as its environmental impacts are becoming more apparent.
Lindsey Vonn eyes some unfinished business at 2018 Olympics
Lindsey Vonn couldn't wiggle her fingers or move her wrist. Understandably, she wanted to be reassured everything would be OK.
The skiing star was worried after a training crash left her screaming, then passing out from the pain, on the side of a Colorado mountain, 15 months ahead of the Pyeongchang Olympics. Just one of series of serious injuries that has interrupted the American's illustrious career, this required delicate surgery to insert a plate and more than a dozen screws into her broken right arm while trying to avoid nerve damage.
"She looked up at me: 'Buddy, you're going to fix this, right? You've got this?'" her longtime sports physical therapist, Lindsay Winninger, recalled in a recent telephone interview with The Associated Press. "I confidently said, 'Yes.' But at that point in time, I didn't know if I (could). That was hard from Day One. ... We were putting in almost eight hours a day on that arm, to try and revive the nerve a little bit and get things done as fast as possible. That was a big one."
There have been several big ones for Vonn along the way, no real surprise given that she spends day after day hurtling herself down icy slopes at speeds that can top 75 mph.
"The thing is, everyone asks me if I'm afraid after so many crashes. Do I take my foot off the gas pedal? ... You try to manage risk as much as you want," she said. "But at the end of the day, it's a dangerous sport."
