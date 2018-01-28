AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Casino mogul Steve Wynn resigns as top GOP finance chairman
WASHINGTON (AP) — Casino mogul Steve Wynn resigned Saturday as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee amid allegations of sexual harassment and assault.
Wynn has been a prolific Republican donor and led the RNC's fundraising efforts during President Donald Trump's first year, helping the committee rake in more than $130 million.
"Today I accepted Steve Wynn's resignation as Republican National Committee finance chair," said RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.
The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that a number of women said they were harassed or assaulted by Wynn, the chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts. Wynn has denied the allegations. One case led to a $7.5 million settlement with a manicurist, the newspaper reported.
Wynn confirmed his resignation in a statement released Saturday. "The unbelievable success we have achieved must continue. The work we are doing to make America a better place is too important to be impaired by this distraction," Wynn said.
Amid turmoil, Trump seeking a reset with State of the Union
WASHINGTON (AP) — Beset by poor poll numbers and the grind of the Russia investigation, President Donald Trump will look to reset his term with his first State of the Union address, arguing that his tax cut and economic policies will benefit all Americans.
The theme of his Tuesday night address to Congress and the country is "Building a safe, strong and proud America," and the president is looking to showcase accomplishments of his first year while setting the tone for the second.
Aides say the president plans to set aside his more combative tone for one of compromise, and to make an appeal beyond his base.
Trump often engages in hyperpartisan politics, and his tax overhaul has been criticized for disproportionately favoring the wealthy. But he will try to make the case that all groups of people have benefited during his watch, according to a senior administration official who was not authorized to preview the speech for the record and spoke on the condition of anonymity.
The annual address is a big set piece for any president, a prime-time window to address millions of voters. Every word is reviewed, every presidential guest carefully chosen, every sentence rehearsed. The stakes are enormous for Trump, hoping to move past a turbulent first 12 months in office.
AP Analysis: Egypt election appears to follow an old formula
CAIRO (AP) — To some Egyptians, it looks like the old days are back.
With one potential challenger after another arrested, quitting or being forced out of the race, the March presidential election is increasingly taking on the character of the one-candidate referendums held for decades by Egypt's authoritarian rulers.
What's startling is how general-turned-President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi seems to have dropped any pretense of holding a truly democratic vote.
He has shrugged off any accusations of a return to the kind of authoritarianism that was supposed to have been buried in the past after the popular uprising that erupted seven years ago and brought down longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak.
Some critics already are speculating that the next move may be to amend the constitution to remove altogether the condition that no president serves more than two four-year terms.
Jay-Z opens up about why he boycotted the Grammys in 1999
NEW YORK (AP) — Jay-Z said though he boycotted the Grammys almost two decades ago, he's better served helping the Recording Academy grow instead of abandoning it.
At Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala on Saturday — where Jay-Z earned the Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award — he said he initially boycotted because DMX had an amazing year in music but didn't earn any nominations at the 1999 Grammys. Jay-Z's sophomore project, "Vol. 2... Hard Knock Life," won best rap album that year though he didn't attend the show, besting albums by A Tribe Called Quest, Mase, Big Punisher and Jermaine Dupri.
"I didn't come back until... 2004 when a beautiful, young lady whom I love dearly had a solo album... the beautiful Miss Beyonce. And I realized, 'Man, art is super subjective and everyone is doing their best, and the Academy, they're human like we are and they're voting on things they like and it's subjective,'" he told the audience, which included Quincy Jones, Tina Fey, Jerry Seinfeld, Diddy and Beyonce, who Davis called "the first lady of music."
"And if we believe in it — 'cause we do, we can pretend that we don't care but we really care — we care 'cause we've seen the most incredible artists stand on that stage and we're inspired to be that, so I was like, 'I have to be here,'" he added. "That is the idea for all of us to get involved and to push this thing further no matter what happens at the Grammys, it's going to be what it is. Bob Marley is going to be Bob Marley, whether he's nominated for a Grammy or not. Tupac is going to be Tupac, Biggie is going to be Biggie."
Rap has had a long history with the Grammys — whether its top performers like Eminem and Kanye West constantly losing in the major categories to rock, pop and country acts, or rap awards not making it on the televised show, though that's changed in recent years.
Q&A: Why Afghanistan suffers unrelenting attacks
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghanistan has endured a month of relentless attacks claimed by the Taliban and a rival Islamic State affiliate, capped by Saturday's assault, in which a Taliban suicide bomber driving an ambulance filled with explosives struck in the heart of Kabul, killing more than 100 people.
The usually quiet winter fighting season has been shattered by the brutality and frequency of the attacks, including a late December Islamic State assault on a Shiite Muslim cultural center in the capital that killed more than 40 people.
The attacks brutally underscore the weaknesses of Afghan security forces more than 16 years after the U.S.-led invasion toppled the Taliban, and raise questions about President Donald Trump's strategy for winning America's longest war.
WHO IS DOING THIS AND WHAT DO THEY WANT?
The Taliban have been waging an insurgency since they were driven from power by U.S. and Afghan forces after the Sept. 11 attacks. In recent years they have seized districts across the country and carried out near-daily attacks, mainly targeting security forces and the U.S.-backed government.
Afghan official says death toll from bombing rises to 103
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan authorities have raised the dead toll from Saturday's suicide bombing in Kabul to 103.
The attacker drove an ambulance filled with explosives and was able to race through a security checkpoint by saying he was transferring a patient to a hospital. The explosion damaged or destroyed dozens of shops and vehicles.
Interior Minister Wais Ahmad Barmak provided the updated death toll on Sunday, saying another 235 people were wounded in the attack. He said police were among those killed and wounded.
Ahmad Fahim, a shopkeeper who survived Saturday's attack, said several fellow merchants were wounded or killed. He said he had seen many victims who lost arms or legs in the blast.
The Taliban claimed the attack, which dealt a major blow to the U.S.-backed Afghan government. Afghan security forces have struggled to combat the Taliban since the U.S. and NATO formally concluded their combat mission at the end of 2014.
Trump: I would be 'tougher' in Brexit talks than UK's May
LONDON (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump is claiming he would take a "tougher" attitude toward Brexit negotiations with the European Union than the approach now being used by British Prime Minister Theresa May.
Without providing specifics, Trump says in an ITV interview to be broadcast Sunday night that he would have used different tactics.
"Would it be the way I negotiate? No, I wouldn't negotiate it the way it's (being) negotiated... I would have had a different attitude," he said. "I would have said that the European Union is not cracked up to what it's supposed to be."
Britain is preparing to leave 28-nation bloc in March 2019. The complex negotiations have moved slowly and May's Cabinet seems deeply divided over how best to separate.
In the interview with Piers Morgan, Trump says he looks forward to visiting Britain — where he has been invited sometime for a state visit to be hosted by Queen Elizabeth II — and apologizes for retweeting videos by a far-right group in Britain, which exacerbated tensions with May and drew complaints in Parliament. He also said Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle look like a "lovely couple" but he doesn't know if he's been invited to their May 19 nuptials at Windsor Castle. Trump was unperturbed when told that Markle backed his rival, Democrat Hillary Clinton, in the 2016 U.S. election and has described him as "divisive."
US calls for release of missing Chinese bookseller
BEIJING (AP) — President Donald Trump's administration has joined European governments in urging China to release a Swedish citizen who sold gossipy books about Chinese leaders.
A U.S. State Department spokeswoman called on China to disclose Gui Minhai's whereabouts and allow him to leave China if he wishes.
"We call on Chinese authorities to explain the reasons and legal basis for Mr. Gui's arrest and detention, disclose his whereabouts, and allow him freedom of movement and the freedom to leave China," spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.
The U.S. "will continue to coordinate with our partners, allies and regional organizations on promoting greater respect for human rights in China," Nauert said.
Around 10 Chinese police officers surrounded Gui and Swedish diplomats on Jan. 20 as they traveled by train to Beijing. Gui, a naturalized Swedish citizen, was seized and his whereabouts remain unknown.
'Beetle Bailey' cartoonist Mort Walker dies at 94
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Comic strip artist Mort Walker, a World War II veteran who satirized the Army and tickled millions of newspaper readers with the antics of the lazy private "Beetle Bailey," died Saturday. He was 94.
Walker died at his home in Stamford, Connecticut, said Greg Walker, his eldest son and a collaborator. His father's advanced age was the cause of death, he said.
Walker began publishing cartoons at age 11 and was involved with more than a half-dozen comic strips in his career, including "Hi and Lois," ''Boner's Ark" and "Sam & Silo." But he found his greatest success drawing slacker Beetle, his hot-tempered sergeant and the rest of the gang at fictional Camp Swampy for nearly 70 years.
The character that was to become Beetle Bailey made his debut as Spider in Walker's cartoons published by the Saturday Evening Post in the late 1940s. Walker changed Spider's name and launched "Beetle Bailey" as a college humor strip in 1950.
At first the strip failed to attract readers and King Features Syndicate considered dropping it after just six months, Walker said in a 2000 interview with The Associated Press. The syndicate suggested Beetle join the Army after the start of the Korean War, Walker said.
Chloe Kim: California kid heads to South Korea's games
ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Ask snowboarder Chloe Kim what she thinks the "Chloe Kim Story" really is this year and she hesitates just a moment, before deciding on "The California girl that went to the Olympics."
It's perfect, easy, and oh-so-fitting for the 17-year-old from Torrance, California, who loves music and the mall almost as much as she loves stomping her runs — and the competition — in the halfpipe.
But Kim, whether it's fair or not, has come to represent more than that for these Olympics.
Her parents are from South Korea, where the games will be held starting Feb. 9. Among the handful of relatives who live there is Chloe's grandma, who has been known to brag about her high-flying granddaughter if, say, she's out to tea with her friends and a picture of Chloe happens to appear in the newspaper, which happens fairly often.
"They've never seen me compete before," Chloe says. "I'm excited to have them there."
