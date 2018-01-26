A man was wandering in traffic. Cops got ‘substantial bites’ trying to stop him, video shows

By the end of the tumultuous scuffle, three people had been hospitalized: The man who had been wandering in the highway, and the two officers who responded to check on him.
The Texas officers had suffered “substantial bites,” according to the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office. The man they were trying to subdue – Jesse Hardy, 34 – was the culprit, police said.
Drivers in East Texas had called the police on Jan. 20 to report a man who looked disoriented and was wandering into traffic on Highway 135, just outside of Liberty City. When the sheriff’s office responded, the two officers found Hardy walking on the roadway.
“I attempted to talk to the gentleman, but he failed to respond to commands,” Cpl. Josh Tubb, a spokesperson for the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office who responded to the incident, told the Longview News-Journal.
Body cam footage of the incident, obtained by McClatchy, captured what happened next.
Another officer, Deputy Jennifer Nieves, began to walk up to Cpl. Tubb as he was speaking with Hardy. That’s when Hardy started to lose it, video shows.
“Get on the ground,” Nieves can be heard saying in body cam footage. “Get down on the ground.”
Hardy started grappling with both officers, video shows, wrestling with them until he ended up on the ground. During the struggle, Hardy bit the officers several times, Tubbs told KLTV.
Hardy was eventually arrested, but it was a team effort.
“Three good Samaritans stopped and offered us aid before the law enforcement agencies arrived to back us up,” Tubbs said, adding that they helped block traffic. “We were laying in the middle of the roadway at that point.”
Hardy and both officers were taken to the hospital, and all were released the same day, KLTV reports.
Hardy was booked at the South Jail in Gregg County on Jan. 20 just after 7 p.m., according to jail records. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and one count of resisting arrest, jail records said.
Drivers who happened to catch the melee told KLTV it was quite the struggle.
“When I drove by, I saw multiple sheriffs and highway patrol cars stopped,” Bo Camp, a driver who passed the scuffle, told KLTV. “Yeah, it was frightening.”
As of Friday, Hardy remains in jail on $62,000 bond, the News-Journal reports.
