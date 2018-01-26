The girl was attacked in her classroom. Parents ask, where was the teacher?

0:56 Dad films 'critters' swarming for meat after feasting on teen's leg Pause

1:05 How to prepare for a power outage

2:09 Mindbody CEO Rick Stollmeyer on leadership: 'You have to know yourself'

2:32 Bears burned in California wildfires treated with fish skin bandages

1:14 Oceano Dunes — the largest and busiest campground in California

0:46 Watch elephant seals battle it out at crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

1:19 State Parks fights dust problems at Oceano Dunes using native plants

2:31 Top 20 Under 40: Former Raytheon CEO shares tips for good leaders