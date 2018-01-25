How Burger King is trying to explain net neutrality with Whoppers

More Videos 1:36 Funeral held for first female U.S. Marine to retire from active service Pause 0:39 If you missed the Supermoon, here's a look. 2:45 NASA's to-do list for 2018 includes visiting an asteroid and a journey to the sun 0:56 Watch a timelapse and unveiling of Cal Poly's new solar farm 0:32 Sunrise to sunset: Timelapse shows a day in the life of Bishop Peak 3:31 Why rifle manufacturer Weatherby is leaving Paso Robles for Wyoming 0:52 California sea lion population is booming in Morro Bay — 'They are fat and happy' 2:00 Before & after: Caltrans removes 12 feet of mud, water from Highway 101 2:52 How to safely store firearms 1:06 Actor Jeff Bridges describes moment mudslide hit his Montecito home Video Link copy Embed Code copy

How would you explain the repeal of Net Neutrality? Burger King does it with Whoppers. The Federal Communications Commission recently repealed the Obama-era rules, giving internet service providers permission to slow or block websites and charge more for faster speeds. @BurgerKing Instagram

