Scientists say they’ve made a ‘universal flu vaccine.’ Could it end the yearly shot?

More Videos 1:36 Funeral held for first female U.S. Marine to retire from active service Pause 0:56 Watch a timelapse and unveiling of Cal Poly's new solar farm 3:31 Why rifle manufacturer Weatherby is leaving Paso Robles for Wyoming 0:32 Sunrise to sunset: Timelapse shows a day in the life of Bishop Peak 2:52 How to safely store firearms 0:52 California sea lion population is booming in Morro Bay — 'They are fat and happy' 2:34 There are 8 active volcanoes in California. Which ones top the watch list? 0:59 Famous Chinese daredevil records his own death 3:29 Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach 1:11 Video: Nearly a week after mudslide, Highway 101 remained underwater Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

What actions — apart from getting vaccinated and taking medicine—can you take to help slow the spread of illnesses like the flu? Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

What actions — apart from getting vaccinated and taking medicine—can you take to help slow the spread of illnesses like the flu? Centers for Disease Control and Prevention