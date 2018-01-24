Twelve shots fired at a busy intersection in midday shootout, video shows

More Videos 1:19 Strong earthquake hits Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting tsunami warning Pause 0:58 Vigil marks one year since Andrew Holland's death at SLO County Jail 1:01 What it's like to be a 'Dreamer': SLO immigrant shares his worries 1:59 What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response 0:52 California sea lion population is booming in Morro Bay — 'They are fat and happy' 1:00 Take an early look at Rock & Brews restaurant in Vacaville 0:42 California needs to prepare for recession, Jerry Brown says 0:32 Sunrise to sunset: Timelapse shows a day in the life of Bishop Peak 3:29 Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach 1:06 Actor Jeff Bridges describes moment mudslide hit his Montecito home Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Driver's dashcam captures drug-related shootout on Florida street Florida police were seeking the public’s help to locate a suspect on January 23 after two men were filmed shooting at each other on a Pensacola street the previous day. This footage captured the shooting on the intersection of W Street and Fairfield Drive. Police said they recovered the gold Toyota seen in the video and arrested a suspect, identified as Jeremy Olds. Police said they were seeking the public’s assistance to locate the suspect in the silver Lexus, identified as Jonathan James Harris. The shooting was considered to be drug-related, police said. Florida police were seeking the public’s help to locate a suspect on January 23 after two men were filmed shooting at each other on a Pensacola street the previous day. This footage captured the shooting on the intersection of W Street and Fairfield Drive. Police said they recovered the gold Toyota seen in the video and arrested a suspect, identified as Jeremy Olds. Police said they were seeking the public’s assistance to locate the suspect in the silver Lexus, identified as Jonathan James Harris. The shooting was considered to be drug-related, police said.

Florida police were seeking the public’s help to locate a suspect on January 23 after two men were filmed shooting at each other on a Pensacola street the previous day. This footage captured the shooting on the intersection of W Street and Fairfield Drive. Police said they recovered the gold Toyota seen in the video and arrested a suspect, identified as Jeremy Olds. Police said they were seeking the public’s assistance to locate the suspect in the silver Lexus, identified as Jonathan James Harris. The shooting was considered to be drug-related, police said.