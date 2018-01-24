Twelve shots fired at a busy intersection in midday shootout, video shows

A brazen shootout in the middle of an intersection in Pensacola unfolded on Monday, and was over in seconds.
The incident, which was caught by a driver’s dash cam, took place around noon that day as two vehicles stopped at the intersection of “W” Street and Fairfield Drive, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.
In the video, a silver Lexus is seen pulling up and squeezing in between the center and turn lanes of the intersection. That’s when a gun is pointed out of the Lexus and shots are fired at a gold Toyota. A man in the Toyota jumps out of the passenger side, hides behind a truck stuck in the middle, and fires back at the Lexus as it makes a quick getaway.
In total, 12 rounds were exchanged.
While there were several people stuck in cars in the middle of the shootout, and others in areas near the incident, no one was hurt.
Deputies have recovered the gold Toyota seen in the video and arrested 30-year-old Jeremy Olds, who they say is the man that jumped out and fired back at the Lexus.
Now, the sheriff’s office is asking for help to find the other man they believe was involved.
They are trying to locate 27-year-old James Harris, who deputies say is the man in the silver Lexus, which has the Florida tag number HVRG69.
The shooting is considered to be drug related, deputies said.
Anyone with information is can call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850)-436-9620.
Deputies say that Harris is considered armed and dangerous. He is facing four counts of aggravated assault and potentially one charge of attempted murder.
