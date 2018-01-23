This counselor invited a patient to her home — and then into her hot tub, police say

It started with an invitation over text message.
A counselor in Bettendorf, Iowa, asked her patient to come over to her home on Dec. 4 to discuss problems the patient had been having earlier in the day, police said.
But counselor Aracely Schutters, 45, invited her adult patient into her hot tub after the patient arrived around 9 p.m. that evening, according to an arrest affidavit reviewed by the Quad City Times.
Schutters encouraged her patient to have several alcoholic drinks, the affidavit said, and “engaged in unwanted kissing and touching of the victim’s inner thigh, breast, and groin,” KWQC reports.
Eventually, Schutters told the patient that “this is so wrong, I can’t be your counselor anymore,” according to police. Her patient got out of the hot tub and left Schutters’ home, the Times reports, and then reported the incident to police two days afterward.
Later, Schutters sent the patient text messages and made phone calls to her apologizing, according to the affidavit reviewed by the Times.
Schutters has been charged with felony sexual exploitation by a counselor, KQAD reports. She was arrested Monday as she was leaving work.
Speaking to authorities, Schutters admitted that she had kissed the patient in the hot tub, according to the affidavit KQAD reviewed.
The victim had been getting emotional health counseling from Schutters for about 18 months at The Compass, which provides individual, family, couple and group therapy services in Bettendorf. They had never met outside of Schutters office, KQAD reports, until the counselor texted her proposing the Dec. 4 meeting, the affidavit said.
Schutters was booked at the Scott County jail after her Monday arrest, and was released on $5,000 bond Tuesday morning around 9 a.m., the Times reports.
Her preliminary court hearing is set for Feb. 2.
Iowa law prohibits counselors and therapists from sexual conduct, including touching and kissing, with clients who are emotionally dependent on them.
Schutters is a licensed master social worker, according to The Compass’ website, and has more than 15 years of experience.
