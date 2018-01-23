He was wanted for stealing an 81-year-old woman’s car. His mom turned him in, police say

1:19 Strong earthquake hits Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting tsunami warning Pause

0:58 Vigil marks one year since Andrew Holland's death at SLO County Jail

1:59 What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

1:01 What it's like to be a 'Dreamer': SLO immigrant shares his worries

3:29 Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach

0:52 California sea lion population is booming in Morro Bay — 'They are fat and happy'

1:00 Take an early look at Rock & Brews restaurant in Vacaville

1:06 Actor Jeff Bridges describes moment mudslide hit his Montecito home

0:42 14-year-old girl rescued from Montecito home destroyed in storm