A teddy bear was seized at the airport. Inside, cops found enough drugs to kill 36,000, they say

The stuffing inside this teddy bear wasn’t just unconventional — it was deadly, police say.
Homeland security officials at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York intercepted a teddy bear loaded with 18 grams of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl.
David Wallace, 46, of Alabaster, Ala., was arrested Monday for ordering the fentanyl shipment online from overseas drug dealers using Bitcoin, according to the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force. Wallace works as a veterinarian in Trussville, Ala. Dana Marie Leslie, 33, was also arrested in connection with the crime.
Fentanyl is an extremely potent anesthetic, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and in a clinical setting it is generally used by patients who are also using other opioids to treat intense pain. Fentanyl is 30 to 50 times more powerful than heroin, and 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine.
A two-milligram dose of fentanyl is enough to prove fatal, meaning the stash inside the stuffed animal alone was deadly enough to deliver 36,000 lethal doses, according to police.
Wallace and Leslie were each charged with conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime, and they are being held at the Shelby County Jail without bond, according to the task force.
“It was purchased off the dark web,” said Lt. Clay Hammac, the commander of the task force. At the airport, he said, drugs ordered from China or elsewhere would likely be hidden and “marked as assorted clothes or anything else like that.”
But inside the package at the airport, Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Postal Service investigators found the drugs — and then figured out who they were intended to reach in Alabama, according to the task force.
“This is an excellent illustration of multiple agencies working together to safeguard our communities from this deadly drug,” Lt. Paul Hayes, commander of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Narcotics Task Force, said in a statement.
Labs based in Mexico or China often create fentanyl, and then either ship the drugs into the U.S. by mail or smuggle them across the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the DEA. The high profit margin fentanyl offers for drug traffickers has driven the spread of the drug — and related overdoses — across the U.S. in recent years.
Opioid addiction and abuse kills more than 30,000 Americans each year, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data analyzed by Blue Cross Blue Shield, one of the largest health insurers in the country. Among those the insurer covers, diagnoses of opioid-use disorder have spiked nearly 500 percent in just the last seven years, the data found.
