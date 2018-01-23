Audience member attacks a comedian on stage with his mic stand, video shows

A comedy routine in Columbia went sour for a comedian, when a member of the audience took to the stage to attack the entertainer.

The incident took place at the Comedy House in Columbia on Sunday, during Steve Brown’s act around 10 p.m. He was scheduled to perform from Jan. 17 through Jan. 21.

Tumika LaSha, who recorded the incident with her phone, said she was in the middle of the show having fun, when suddenly her table was knocked over along with her food.

It all started when Brown spotted an audience member who just didn’t seem to be enjoying the routine.

“I just remember the comedian asked the guy what was his problem,” LaSha said. “The comedian asked, ‘what’s wrong?’ He just shook his head like, move on to somebody else.”

LaSha recalled Brown asking the audience member why did he come to a comedy show, if he wasn’t going to laugh.

Then the audience member got mad. LaSha said Brown warned the man, “this ain’t what you want.” Still, the man charged at Brown.

In the video captured by LaSha, the audience member is seen swinging punches at Brown and missing. He then grabs the mic stand, which he also swings at Brown. Finally, the man struck Brown with the on-stage stool. Two men then ran on stage to break up the fight.

In an Instagram post, Brown said that the attack was a “reminder of why these comedy clubs should all be well equipped with professional security to protect us entertainers who bring their club so much money.”

“I thank God for looking out for me and giving my old ass the ability to bob and weave because this could have ended in horrible way,” Brown said.

Brown also later posted an image of the cut he received from the mic stand.

A woman who answered the phone at the Comedy House said management would not comment on the incident.

In an incident report from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the attacker is identified as “Marvin.” It states he was using alcohol.

It also states the attacker left the club and that security chased him. But deputies instructed them to break off their chase for safety reasons.

Two others were injured by the base of the mic stand, which flew into the crowd when Brown’s attacker swung the stand, according to the report. A club security guard was also punched in the face by Brown’s attacker. A fourth victim, a woman, reported an injury to her foot.