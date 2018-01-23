2 dead, 17 injured in Kentucky school shooting; suspect held

More Videos 1:52 These (not so) smooth criminals should stick to their day jobs Pause 0:43 Shooting at high school in Kentucky, one dead 0:21 Watch the flu spread across the United States 2:30 O'Fallon doctor discusses frostbite, hypothermia in wake of bitter cold snap 1:19 Strong earthquake hits Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting tsunami warning 1:13 Dangerous cold sends people to heating centers 1:59 What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response 1:01 What it's like to be a 'Dreamer': SLO immigrant shares his worries 0:52 California sea lion population is booming in Morro Bay — 'They are fat and happy' 1:06 Actor Jeff Bridges describes moment mudslide hit his Montecito home Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Shooting at high school in Kentucky, one dead A fatal school shooting occurred at Marshall County High School on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Benton, Ky. At least one person was killed and seven people were taken to hospitals, some by helicopter. Police said a suspect was apprehended and the school was locked down. A fatal school shooting occurred at Marshall County High School on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Benton, Ky. At least one person was killed and seven people were taken to hospitals, some by helicopter. Police said a suspect was apprehended and the school was locked down. @KYHighFootball via AP

A fatal school shooting occurred at Marshall County High School on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Benton, Ky. At least one person was killed and seven people were taken to hospitals, some by helicopter. Police said a suspect was apprehended and the school was locked down. @KYHighFootball via AP