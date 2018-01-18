US helicopter crash kills Zimbabwe opposition leader, 4 more

FILE - In this May, 10, 2010, file photo, Roy Bennett, center left, leaves the High Court in Harare, Zimbabwe, after he was acquitted of terrorism charges. New Mexico State Police said Thursday, Jan. 18 2018, that Zimbabwean opposition leader Roy Bennett died in helicopter crash. The crash on Wednesday, Jan. 17, carrying Bennett and five others went down in a mountainous rural area of northern New Mexico. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File AP Photo