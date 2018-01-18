What happens in a government shutdown?

More Videos 0:10 Man captures Michigan meteor on camera while driving Pause 1:01 Bees found to have buzzworthy brain power 2:29 United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 0:32 Sunrise to sunset: Timelapse shows a day in the life of Bishop Peak 0:43 Watch moon jellies dance in the water at Monterey Bay Aquarium 1:11 Video: Nearly a week after mudslide, Highway 101 remained underwater 3:29 Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach 1:14 Spectacular ocean sunset in Pismo Beach, California 1:10 'Hamilton' star Joanna Jones performs at Nipomo High in 2008 1:08 Watch crews work on Pismo Pier's renovation project Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Government shutdown or government breakdown? Congress has until December 11, 2015 to compromise on the budget before a potential government shutdown. But when a government shutdown looms, the conflict is rarely about a "clash of values" — as McClatchy Political Editor Steven "Buzz" Thomma explains, it's a sign that Washington is unable to do its job. Congress has until December 11, 2015 to compromise on the budget before a potential government shutdown. But when a government shutdown looms, the conflict is rarely about a "clash of values" — as McClatchy Political Editor Steven "Buzz" Thomma explains, it's a sign that Washington is unable to do its job. McClatchy Natalie Fertig

