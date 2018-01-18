FBI investigating whether Russian money went to NRA to help Trump

More Videos 0:10 Man captures Michigan meteor on camera while driving Pause 0:16 Man seen shoving referee in youth basketball game 1:26 California parents arrested for holding 13 children captive 0:32 Sunrise to sunset: Timelapse shows a day in the life of Bishop Peak 0:43 Watch moon jellies dance in the water at Monterey Bay Aquarium 3:29 Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach 1:11 Video: Nearly a week after mudslide, Highway 101 remained underwater 1:14 Spectacular ocean sunset in Pismo Beach, California 1:08 Watch crews work on Pismo Pier's renovation project 0:46 Watch crews clean up mud, debris from Highway 101 after Montecito mudslide Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trump to NRA: ‘I will never ever let you down’ President Trump addressed the National Rifle Association (NRA) convention on April 28, 2017. He’s the first president to do so in more than 30 years. “The eight-year assault on your second amendment freedoms has come to a crashing end,” Trump said. President Trump addressed the National Rifle Association (NRA) convention on April 28, 2017. He’s the first president to do so in more than 30 years. “The eight-year assault on your second amendment freedoms has come to a crashing end,” Trump said. The White House

