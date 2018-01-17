She saw three men arguing. She was found in a pool of blood days later.

Cherise Hill was simply standing on the street when she saw the men arguing near her. She was still there when it escalated into a fight, prosecutors said.
The mother of three, 31, then witnessed “something she shouldn’t have seen”: one of the three men stabbed a man who had been fighting with the other man—his friend—in Worcester, Massachusetts, The Telegram & Gazette reported.
The fight was over a drug deal, Masslive reported, and the victim didn’t die. But Pedro Solis, deciding that Hill had seen too much, hunted the woman down, according to Assistant District Attorney Brett Dillon.
Days later, prosecutors said, Solis, 28, spotted Hill standing on the street the morning of Dec. 2, 2015, Dillon said. He allegedly called his accomplice, the publication reported. “She’s right in front of me. Come down. We’re going to go to work.”
Wearing ski masks, Solis and his partner, Kevin Miranda, chased Hill and began punching her, authorities said. Surveillance video from a nearby business captured the attack.
Hill was found in a pool of blood on the side of the road, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office. She had been stabbed 19 times.
“The last thing Cherise saw was (Solis with a) a knife in his hand,” Dillon said, Masslive reported.
But the suspect arrested more than a week after the killing was neither Solis nor Miranda, according to Worcester police. They took a different man into custody who was charged with murder.
By the time prosecutors realized that man was not involved in Hill’s death, Solis was long gone, prosecutors said. He was eventually arrested in Puerto Rico in 2016, and brought back to Massachusetts, authorities said.
Miranda testified Tuesday at Solis’ trial that he said Hill was a “snitch” and “got what she deserved,” Telegram & Gazette reported.
A lawyer for Solis said Tuesday that only Solis is accused of murder because Miranda wanted to cut a deal with prosecutors, Masslive reported.
