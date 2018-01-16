Drunk fan got kicked out of NFL playoff game. He took it out on a horse, police say

First, this Pennsylvania fan’s behavior was bad enough to get him kicked out of Saturday’s playoff game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons, police said.
Then, once he was outside Lincoln Financial Field, the fan’s antics got even worse: 22-year-old Taylor Hendricks, of Whitehall, Pa., went up to a mounted police officer at the Philadelphia stadium and started the punch the officer’s horse in the face, neck and shoulders, police said. The suspect also hit the officer in the legs, CBS Philly reports.
Hendricks had been removed from the game before it even started because he was visibly drunk and didn’t have a ticket, police said. When he was ejected and started attacking the horse, another officer grabbed Hendricks and arrested him, NBC Sports reports.
Neither the horse nor the mounted officer were injured, NBC reports.
Hendricks has been charged with aggravated assault, taunting police animals, simple assault and trespassing, Philadelphia Magazine reports. He was released on $5,000 bail.
The Eagles won the game 15-10, and will play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in the NFC championship game for a chance to play in the Super Bowl.
It’s not Hendricks’ first encounter with law enforcement. Hendricks has been cited twice before for public drunkenness, court records reviewed by Philadelphia Magazine indicate. On both occasions, he pleaded guilty.
He’s scheduled to appear in court next on Jan. 30, NBC reports.
