Four law enforcement officers shot overnight during York County manhunt

4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt Four York County law enforcement officials were shot and injured responding to a domestic violence call late Monday. York County Sheriff's Office spokesman Trent Faris did not release the conditions and identities of the officers Tuesday morning. Four York County law enforcement officials were shot and injured responding to a domestic violence call late Monday. York County Sheriff's Office spokesman Trent Faris did not release the conditions and identities of the officers Tuesday morning. York County Sheriff's Office

