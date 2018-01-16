Red Line trains resume limited service in DC after derailment

Red Line trains on the Metro are running in Washington, D.C., Tuesday morning, but with fewer trains, after a derailment on Monday between Farragut North and Metro Center stopped service.

RT @Metrorailinfo: Red Line: Trains every 10 min w/ single tracking btwn Judiciary Sq & Farragut North due to derailment repairs outside Farragut North. Expect delays; crowding possible. #wmata — Metro (@wmata) January 16, 2018

The delays affected some residents’ commutes, but it depended on where they were headed. Sarah Maxwell, 67, said early Tuesday at the Farrugut North station located downtown that while she normally gets up early to catch the train to her job in Rockville, Maryland she had to come out an hour earlier to make it on time. Maxwell said she knew about the derailment when it happened Monday.

“It’s not as bad as I anticipated,” she said, as her train to the Shady Grove station was approaching. “I’m from (D.C.) so I’m used to this kind of thing.”

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Alex Foley, 16, was waiting to take the train to Fort Totten to go to school after missing the bus. Foley said he usually makes it on time when that happens, “but not today.”

For Clifton Miller, 30, the delays meant he may get home later than he expected due to the single tracking, which means all the trains going in both directions are using the same track instead of tracks on opposite sides.

“I just got off work and saw all the trains coming on one side,” he said. Miller said whether or not his commute will be affected depends on the other train he transfers to on the Green Line in order to get to District Heights, Maryland.

Commuters faced longer wait times and their frustration showed on Twitter.

Crowded trains passing Farragut North riders waiting on platform. Frusteration while metro single tracks on red line. 30+min delays pic.twitter.com/htUeqDGj7l — Meagan Fitzgerald (@MeaganNBCDC) January 16, 2018

Platforms and trains are crowded this morning at Metro Center because the Red line is single tracking between Farragut North and Judiciary Square after yesterday’s derailment. Riders are facing a longer commute. #wmata pic.twitter.com/53NhzBxX4t — Ryan Hughes (@ABC7Hughes) January 16, 2018

The DC Metro is a disaster today with the Red Line single tracking. This is why I chose not to live on the Red Line. — Brian Gold (@BrianHGold) January 16, 2018

The Red Line derailment on Monday was caused by a broken rail, WMATA authorities say. The train was carrying 60 passengers. One minor injury was reported.

Red Line Incident update: Investigators believe the derailment was caused by a break in the rail that occurred as the train was passing over the incident location. First 4 cars of train passed incident location without incident. Cars 5, 6, & 7 derailed. #wmata — Metro (@wmata) January 15, 2018

Red Line Incident update: Investigators believe the derailment was caused by a break in the rail that occurred as the train was passing over the incident location. First 4 cars of train passed incident location without incident. Cars 5, 6, & 7 derailed. #wmata — Metro (@wmata) January 15, 2018

Red Line Incident update: Investigators believe the derailment was caused by a break in the rail that occurred as the train was passing over the incident location. First 4 cars of train passed incident location without incident. Cars 5, 6, & 7 derailed. #wmata — Metro (@wmata) January 15, 2018

Red Line Incident update: Investigators believe the derailment was caused by a break in the rail that occurred as the train was passing over the incident location. First 4 cars of train passed incident location without incident. Cars 5, 6, & 7 derailed. #wmata — Metro (@wmata) January 15, 2018

Track repairs continued throughout the day and night.

Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld told The Washington Post investigators are looking into whether the break in the rail “developed as the train went over the incident,” particularly a “10-foot” long section of rail that “shattered” and is being rebuilt.

U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly, who represents Fairfax County in Virginia, said in a statement that SafeTrack, a yearlong maintenance program aimed at improving safety on the rail, was meant to “ensure derailments like this would not occur,” WTOP reported. For weeks at a time, segments of track were taken out of service for repairs and replacements.

Wiedefeld told the news station the track where the derailment occured had underwent testing in August to check for weakness or deterioration in the steel. No problems were reported then.