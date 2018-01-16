Winter storm Inga is here - and the South is hunkering down

A severe winter storm bearing down on the Southeast is putting emergency workers on standby and sending residents scrambling to prepare for dangerously cold and icy weather.

The storm, named Inga, is expected to drop ice, sleet and snow as a long band of weather moves East across the states of Lousiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennesee, Georgia, the Carolinas and even into Kentucky and Pennsylvania.

Already, Inga dumped between 8 and 9 inches of snow in parts of Kentucky and iced roads in central Texas, according to Weather.com.

The storm isn’t expected to be as severe as early January’s ‘bomb cyclone,’ which blanketed parts of the coastal South more snow than the region had seen in decades, according to the Associated Press.

But in an area where severe winter weather is quite the exception, even small amounts of snow and ice can gridlock communities and lead to dangerous car crashes.

In anticipation of the storm, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency Monday evening after the majority of the state was put under a winter weather advisory by the National Weather Service.

In the proclamation, Ivey said the storm could cause significant damage and posed a danger to the health and safety of the people of Alabama.

“All Alabamians should take time to be prepared for the potential of winter weather. I have directed essential state agencies to be on the ready should they be needed over the next couple of days,” Governor Ivey said in a news release.

“As with any severe weather event, being prepared is of utmost importance. Everyone should take the necessary precautions now and stay informed of the latest weather forecasts for their area. This State of Emergency will ensure that all available state resources are ready if and when they are needed.”

Most severe weather predictions originally focused on the northern parts of the state, but now the NWS anticipates severe weather across central Alabama and even as far south as Mobile. That’s prompted a renewed energy toward preparing for some unexpected wintry weather.

“There are enough uncertainties in the forecast right now that the potential exists that this winter storm could be debilitating to the state for a couple of days due to icy conditions,” said Director of Alabama Emergency Management Agency Brian Hastings in the release.

That means preparing for the chill by leaving pipes dripping, protecting vulnerable plants from freezing, bundling up when going outside and checking road conditions carefully before driving. In the meantime, folks are finding a little bit of humor in the weather before settling in for the long haul.

In observance of winter Storm #Inga, Texas will be closed tomorrow. #txwx pic.twitter.com/tdmA3acFpw — AC Says (@ACoplin) January 16, 2018

Why oh why would anybody name a winter storm Inga? What is wrong with weather forecasters? Tormented childhoods? Unresolved issues? What gives? — Tempa (@mrs_tempa) January 15, 2018