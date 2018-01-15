Zillow names the 10 hottest housing markets in the US for 2018

More Videos 2:02 The bizarre way alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over Pause 2:41 Dog attack survivor recalls deadly encounter: 'I said, "The dogs are eating us" ' 0:44 Hawaii 'ballistic missile threat' false alarm, sent in error 0:44 Highway 101 is shut down – so these nurses are taking a boat to work 1:42 A trucker's send off for Al Beavers, beloved Los Osos business owner 0:46 Watch crews clean up mud, debris from Highway 101 after Montecito mudslide 3:29 Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach 0:55 This Los Osos resident commutes to King City for work every morning 2:21 Ely Portillo explains the house flipping comeback 3:11 Mudflows devastate Montecito neighborhoods Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values Developer Kelvin Young believes his planned “tiny house” community in northwest Charlotte will create an affordable place for first-time home buyers or for people downsizing. But to neighbors, Young’s Keyo Park West is a threat to their property values. They are asking City Council to stop it. Developer Kelvin Young believes his planned “tiny house” community in northwest Charlotte will create an affordable place for first-time home buyers or for people downsizing. But to neighbors, Young’s Keyo Park West is a threat to their property values. They are asking City Council to stop it. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

Developer Kelvin Young believes his planned “tiny house” community in northwest Charlotte will create an affordable place for first-time home buyers or for people downsizing. But to neighbors, Young’s Keyo Park West is a threat to their property values. They are asking City Council to stop it. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com