He threatened an employee with a wrench, cops say. But 2 customers had guns

Customers held York Co. attacker at gunpoint until police arrived A pair of customers legally carrying guns held an attacker at a York County, South Carolina, car dealership at bay until police could arrive, prosecutors said in court. A pair of customers legally carrying guns held an attacker at a York County, South Carolina, car dealership at bay until police could arrive, prosecutors said in court. Hannah Smoot hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

