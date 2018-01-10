She was kidnapped at knifepoint, forced in her own car. Then she asked for her iPhone

More Videos 1:37 Eight cheetah cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo Pause 3:13 Hooters pleads case as ‘all-American’ brand in dispute about Fort Worth license 0:31 Video shows Highway 101 buried by mudslide, debris near Montecito 1:59 Video shows devastation from mudslides, flooding 0:42 14-year-old girl rescued from Montecito home destroyed in storm 0:42 Watch Sacramento firefighters rescue people trapped by rising water 0:29 See cars carried away by floodwater during intense California storm 0:29 Search dogs help firefighters look for victims after Montecito floods 2:31 Video: Drive the future Hwy. 1 over Big Sur's Mud Creek Slide 0:25 SLO firefighters helps clear Thomas Fire debris ahead of potentially dangerous storm Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Georgia student kidnapped at knife-point A University of West Georgia student was kidnapped at knife-point on Sept. 5, 2017, in the parking lot of Kroger in Carrollton, Georgia. Her attacker then sexually assaulted her and forced her to drive to an apartment in northeast Atlanta. A University of West Georgia student was kidnapped at knife-point on Sept. 5, 2017, in the parking lot of Kroger in Carrollton, Georgia. Her attacker then sexually assaulted her and forced her to drive to an apartment in northeast Atlanta. Carrollton Police Department The Telegraph

