Bradley Bozeman proposed to girlfriend Nikki Hegstetter following Alabama’s win over Georgia in the national college football championship game.
Bradley Bozeman proposed to girlfriend Nikki Hegstetter following Alabama’s win over Georgia in the national college football championship game. Screen capture from Sports Illustrated video
Bradley Bozeman proposed to girlfriend Nikki Hegstetter following Alabama’s win over Georgia in the national college football championship game. Screen capture from Sports Illustrated video

National

He won a national championship ring. But he had another ring on his mind.

By Cindy Boren

The Washington Post

January 09, 2018 10:40 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

For Bradley Bozeman, there was more riding on Alabama’s game against Georgia than a mere national college football championship.

If the Crimson Tide were to win, Bozeman was going to propose to his girlfriend, former Alabama basketball player Nikki Hegstetter. If not, well, the offensive lineman was going to wait a day.

Luckily, Bozeman got the storybook ending he was hoping for when Alabama won in overtime and, in the mayhem of the moment, he dropped to one knee and proposed.

The answer was . . . yes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I was thinking how I’d do it, but I completely left my mind, and I just went for it,” said Bozeman, who gave his fellow offensive lineman a warning about five minutes before the big moment.

Little did Hegstetter know what the night was to bring when she posted a pregame love note on Instagram. “I sit here thinking about everything that you have been through the last five years to get to the point. You get to end your career at The University of Alabama on the biggest stage possible,” she wrote.

“You have carried yourself with poise, grace, and kindness throughout it all. No one is more deserving than you 75. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for you and no matter what it is you’ll be a rockstar. I love you with all my heart and can’t wait to watch you run out one last time for the Tide!”

  Comments  

Videos

Eight cheetah cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo

View More Video