He hid from police in some bushes. They didn’t find him until he was ‘frozen solid’

A Milwaukee man on parole for a fatal hit-and-run in 2012 repeated history Saturday after he rear-ended another car, causing a four-vehicle accident, and dashed away on foot.
This time, however, Mark Henderson, 34, froze to death while hiding from police in some some bushes, reported WISN.
Henderson drove through a red light before the crash at 2 p.m. Saturday, then bolted, according to the station. He hid in some bushes in a yard between a fence and a shed about a block from the crash. Police searched the neighborhood but failed to find him.
On Sunday, Henderson’s girlfriend and the homeowner found his body around 4 p.m. His body was frozen solid, reported WDJT. Medical examiners believe he died of hypothermia.
Henderson’s death was one of at least six attributed to cold over the New Year’s weekend in southern Wisconsin, WDJT reported. The average temperature in Milwaukee from Christmas through New Year’s was 6 degrees, reported The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
A massive winter storm roared into the East Coast on Thursday, dumping as much as 18 inches of snow from the Carolinas to Maine and unleashing hurricane-force winds that closed schools and offices and canceled thousands of flights, according to The Associated Press.
Forecasters expect the system to be followed immediately by a blast of face-stinging cold air that could break records in more than two dozen cities, with wind chills falling to minus 40 in some places this weekend.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
