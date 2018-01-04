Watch armed robber beg for help after workers lock him inside store

More Videos

NASA's to-do list for 2018 includes visiting an asteroid and a journey to the sun 2:45

NASA's to-do list for 2018 includes visiting an asteroid and a journey to the sun

Pause
Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest 7:43

Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

How to taste wine like a pro: Tips from a SLO sommelier 5:42

How to taste wine like a pro: Tips from a SLO sommelier

Take a break: Watch otters big and small hang out in Morro Bay 0:44

Take a break: Watch otters big and small hang out in Morro Bay

Here's what you need to know about E. coli 0:45

Here's what you need to know about E. coli

Inmate's best friend: CMC program pairs prisoners with training dogs 1:57

Inmate's best friend: CMC program pairs prisoners with training dogs

Take a look inside the SLOcally Made pop-up market 0:38

Take a look inside the SLOcally Made pop-up market

What is the #BishopMelon in SLO? 0:42

What is the #BishopMelon in SLO?

This Paso winemaker enjoys sparkling wine for all occasions 1:19

This Paso winemaker enjoys sparkling wine for all occasions

  • Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest

    A man locked inside a Houston, Texas, store he was trying to rob on April 27, 2017, stopped to pray before being arrested, after multiple other attempts to escape. This video released by the Houston Police Robbery Divisions shows John Bell entering the Latino Cellular store, where he walked around the counter to demand money from the cash register. The employee refused and walked out of the store with other customers, locking the Bell in from the outside to call police. While police were enroute, Bell can be seen shooting at the door to try to escape, but was unsuccessful. Then, as police arrive, Bell can be heard praying and seen dropping to his knees. On December 18, 2017, Bell pleaded guilty to robbery charges and was sentenced to five years in prison.

A man locked inside a Houston, Texas, store he was trying to rob on April 27, 2017, stopped to pray before being arrested, after multiple other attempts to escape. This video released by the Houston Police Robbery Divisions shows John Bell entering the Latino Cellular store, where he walked around the counter to demand money from the cash register. The employee refused and walked out of the store with other customers, locking the Bell in from the outside to call police. While police were enroute, Bell can be seen shooting at the door to try to escape, but was unsuccessful. Then, as police arrive, Bell can be heard praying and seen dropping to his knees. On December 18, 2017, Bell pleaded guilty to robbery charges and was sentenced to five years in prison. Houston Police Robbery Division via Storyful
A man locked inside a Houston, Texas, store he was trying to rob on April 27, 2017, stopped to pray before being arrested, after multiple other attempts to escape. This video released by the Houston Police Robbery Divisions shows John Bell entering the Latino Cellular store, where he walked around the counter to demand money from the cash register. The employee refused and walked out of the store with other customers, locking the Bell in from the outside to call police. While police were enroute, Bell can be seen shooting at the door to try to escape, but was unsuccessful. Then, as police arrive, Bell can be heard praying and seen dropping to his knees. On December 18, 2017, Bell pleaded guilty to robbery charges and was sentenced to five years in prison. Houston Police Robbery Division via Storyful

National

Watch armed robber beg for help after workers lock him inside store

By Amber Ferguson

The Washington Post

January 04, 2018 10:40 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

A robbery was thwarted at a Houston business when a quick-thinking worker exited the store and locked the would-be thief inside, Houston police said in a statement posted Wednesday, along with a newly released video of the incident. The suspect begged to be let out, but not before he tried to shoot the lock off the door, perhaps something he saw in the movies.

John Bell, 22, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and was sentenced to five years in prison on Dec. 18 in connection with the April incident at Latino Cellular, according to the police statement.

Here’s what happened:

Bell walked into the store and ordered an employee, identified by Houston news outlets as Katrina Leon, to open the cash register.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“As soon as he entered and he just pointed the gun at me, and I knew instantly I’m getting robbed again, but this time I didn’t open the cash register,” Leon told ABC News.

The video shows Leon declining Bell’s request and then ushering another employee and a customer pushing a stroller out of the store. Leon then locked the door from the outside.

“I just locked him in, because when you lock the door outside, from the inside you can’t open it, so I knew he wasn’t going to be able to open it,” Leon said.

When Bell realized he was locked in, he pulled out a gun and repeatedly shot at the door. That didn’t work.

He then threw his body against the door and then kicked it, all to no avail.

Bell lastly tried a different tactic: begging. He even dropped to his knees.

“Please! Please! Please!” he yelled to people outside the store. “I’m sorry, please! Help, please!”

Houston police arrived quickly and arrested him.

At the time of his arrest, Bell was on probation for an aggravated robbery he committed in 2015.

  Comments  

Videos

NASA's to-do list for 2018 includes visiting an asteroid and a journey to the sun

View More Video