National

Beachfront home collapses due to beach erosion in Florida

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 04:27 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla.

An unoccupied beachfront house in Florida has partially collapsed due to beach erosion.

The St. Johns Sheriff's Office posted pictures of the home on Facebook Wednesday, shortly after the structure began collapsing. No one was injured.

Sheriff's officials, along with fire rescue crews and building inspectors, secured the scene. Ponte Vedra Beach is on Florida's northeast Atlantic coast.

The two-story structure is crumbling on the beach side. Large chunks of debris were visible along the beach.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officials say a fence will be erected to keep people away from the home.

Several homes along the northeast Florida beaches collapsed during Hurricane Irma in September.

  Comments  

Videos

NASA's to-do list for 2018 includes visiting an asteroid and a journey to the sun

NASA's to-do list for 2018 includes visiting an asteroid and a journey to the sun 2:45

NASA's to-do list for 2018 includes visiting an asteroid and a journey to the sun
What the moon phases will be like throughout 2018 4:53

What the moon phases will be like throughout 2018
How to prevent a home fire in the winter 0:31

How to prevent a home fire in the winter

View More Video