FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Baltimore Police Department shows Wayne Jenkins. The former leader of a specialized unit of Baltimore's police force will plead guilty in a corruption case. The Baltimore Sun reported Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, that Jenkins will enter a guilty plea Friday in federal court in Baltimore. The Sun says his lawyer confirmed the plea. Baltimore Police Department via AP, File)

Head of corrupt Baltimore police task force to plead guilty

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 04:19 AM

The former leader of a specialized unit of Baltimore's police force will plead guilty in a corruption case.

The Baltimore Sun reports Wednesday that former Sgt. Wayne Jenkins will enter a guilty plea Friday in federal court in Baltimore. The Sun says his lawyer confirmed the plea.

Jenkins is among the group of detectives charged in a sweeping federal indictment with stealing from people they falsely accused.

Jenkins' plea will make him sixth Baltimore officer charged in the case to plead guilty. His trial was scheduled to being on Jan. 22.

