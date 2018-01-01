Members of the MGK Outsiders N.Y.B parade on Broad Street during the Mummers Parade in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. Thousands of marchers have braved bone-chilling temperatures and wind chills to take part in Philadelphia's annual parade, the oldest continuous folk parade in the country.
Mummers parade goes on as planned despite bone-chilling cold

The Associated Press

January 01, 2018 09:46 PM

PHILADELPHIA

Thousands of marchers have braved bone-chilling temperatures and wind chills to take part in Philadelphia's annual Mummers Parade, the oldest continuous folk parade in the country.

Organizers had considered postponing the event because of concerns over the brutal weather conditions. But they voted to go ahead with the New Year's Day parade, which featured performers dressed in colorful costumes adorned with sequins and feathers marching down the city's main north-south thoroughfare.

Temperatures were in the single digits when the parade started. Concerns had been raised the frigid temperatures could be dangerous for parade participants and some instruments used by marching string bands.

Heating tents and warm buses were set up along the route for the Mummers.

Philadelphia has hosted the Mummers Parade since 1901.

