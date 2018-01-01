Chirlane McCray, left, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio dance on stage at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in New York.
Chirlane McCray, left, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio dance on stage at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in New York. Photo by Brent N. Clarke

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio begins 2nd term at City Hall

The Associated Press

January 01, 2018 11:00 AM

NEW YORK

Bill de Blasio is beginning his second term as New York City mayor with a swearing-in ceremony at City Hall Park in freezing temperatures.

The oath of office was administered Monday by Brooklyn native and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. It was 14 degrees at the time of the New Year's Day ceremony

De Blasio was re-elected in November, becoming the first Democrat to be re-elected in New York since 1985.

He spoke about record low murder rates in the city in 2017 and spoke of goals for a second term.

He has emerged as a national leader in progressive politics.

Also sworn-in for second terms were fellow Democrats Public Advocate Letitia James and Comptroller Scott Stringer.

