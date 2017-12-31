5 deputies shot, 1 fatally, responding to domestic disturbance call, authorities say

More Videos 3:38 What is PTSD? Pause 0:50 5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting 0:21 Mountain lion cubs caught on camera outside SLO home 1:19 Take a tour of the tiny town of Harmony off Highway 1 1:41 Watch clips from Zac Efron's latest movie, 'The Greatest Showman' 0:52 'King tides' cause dramatic sea level shifts in SLO County 1:18 Mariachi Mexicanisimo performs at the 2nd annual Tamale Festival 3:32 Missed the supermoon? You'll get another chance soon so here's what it's all about 0:53 Take a look inside the closest cannabis shop to SLO 2:03 Mountain lion stares down SLO County hikers in frightening encounter in the Sierra Video Link copy Embed Code copy

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting Five deputies were wounded after being called to the scene of a domestic disturbance in suburban Denver, Colorado, on Sunday morning, authorities said. The shooting happened at the Copper Canyon Apartments in Highlands Ranch. Five deputies were wounded after being called to the scene of a domestic disturbance in suburban Denver, Colorado, on Sunday morning, authorities said. The shooting happened at the Copper Canyon Apartments in Highlands Ranch. KMGH via AP Meta Viers/McClatchy

